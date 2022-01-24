Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman BROLL Package 24JAN22

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Cardoza and Seaman Marvin Gabriel

    USS Harry S Truman

    Sailors conduct multiple daily operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832960
    VIRIN: 220124-N-DZ398-2001
    Filename: DOD_108837088
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    GiveEmHell

