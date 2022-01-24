Sailors conduct multiple daily operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
|01.24.2022
|03.01.2022 14:04
|B-Roll
|832960
|220124-N-DZ398-2001
|DOD_108837088
|00:02:06
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|2
|2
This work, USS Harry S. Truman BROLL Package 24JAN22, by PO3 Tyler Cardoza and SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
