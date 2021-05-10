Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bushwhacker 21-07 OCT 5 (b-roll)

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Video documentation of Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2021. Bushwhacker exercises are intended to build upon the Dynamic Wing concept, testing and enhancing DM’s multi-capable Airmen in establishing, sustaining and defending the base with organic command and control.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832958
    VIRIN: 211005-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_108837086
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bushwhacker 21-07 OCT 5 (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    readiness
    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB
    355th Wing
    Dynamic Wing
    Bushwhacker 21-07

