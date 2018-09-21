Interested in hearing about some exciting events that took place around the Military Health System last month? Tune in to the MHS Minute to learn more!
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832957
|VIRIN:
|180921-O-AY809-972
|Filename:
|DOD_108837084
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Minute September 2018, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT