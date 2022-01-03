House Committee Discusses Engagement with Allies, Partners, Part 3

The House Armed Services Committee holds a hearing to examine Defense and State Department activities to engage with allies and partners in pursuit of U.S. national security objectives. Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities, is a witness.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 14:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832955
|Filename:
|DOD_108837068
|Length:
|00:49:04
|Location:
