    House Committee Discusses Engagement with Allies, Partners, Part 1

    03.01.2022

    The House Armed Services Committee holds a hearing to examine Defense and State Department activities to engage with allies and partners in pursuit of U.S. national security objectives. Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities, is a witness.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832953
    Filename: DOD_108837066
    Length: 00:59:51
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Committee Discusses Engagement with Allies, Partners, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    USHORHearings

