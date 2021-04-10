Video documentation of Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2021. Bushwhacker exercises are intended to build upon the Dynamic Wing concept, testing and enhancing DM’s multi-capable Airmen in establishing, sustaining and defending the base with organic command and control.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832952
|VIRIN:
|211004-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108837059
|Length:
|00:08:50
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bushwhacker 21-07 OCT 4 (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
