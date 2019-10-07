Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2019

    Video by Tim Beckwith 

    Military Health System

    BEE prepared. Bug Week is back July 27th - August 2nd. For more, visit www.health.mil/Bugs

    Date Taken: 07.10.2019
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832951
    VIRIN: 190710-O-WM771-013
    Filename: DOD_108837058
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WARNING: BUG WEEK IS COMING!, by Tim Beckwith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bugweek

