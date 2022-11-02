Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WY I Serve: Staff Sgt. Karisa Abelseth

    WY, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    March is Women's History Month, and we're so inspired by the present female leaders in our Wyoming National Guard. Meet Staff Sgt. Karisa Abelseth and find out why she serves in the Wyoming Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 832942
    VIRIN: 220211-Z-KB070-0503
    Filename: DOD_108836939
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: WY, US

    This work, WY I Serve: Staff Sgt. Karisa Abelseth, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

