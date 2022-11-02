WY I Serve: Staff Sgt. Karisa Abelseth

March is Women's History Month, and we're so inspired by the present female leaders in our Wyoming National Guard. Meet Staff Sgt. Karisa Abelseth and find out why she serves in the Wyoming Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)
|02.11.2022
|03.01.2022 13:21
|Series
|832942
|220211-Z-KB070-0503
|DOD_108836939
|00:03:20
|WY, US
|2
|2
