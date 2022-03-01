Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Ministers of Estonia and UK (opening remarks by the Prime Minister of Estonia)

    ESTONIA

    01.03.2022

    Joint press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Prime Ministers of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, and United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, at the Tapa Military Base in Estonia on 1 March 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 12:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832937
    VIRIN: 220301-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108836834
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: EE

    SG Remarks
    NATO Leadership

