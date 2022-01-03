Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Day in Army History: Operation Anaconda Begins-1 March 2002

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Show archive video clip to use on the History Museum's social media platforms commemorating the GWOT 20th Anniversary

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832935
    VIRIN: 220301-A-A4411-120
    PIN: 100252
    Filename: DOD_108836824
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Day in Army History: Operation Anaconda Begins-1 March 2002, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military History
    Operation Anaconda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT