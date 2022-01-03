Nutrition Rainbow: Blue

Blue and purple foods are a rich source of antioxidants that are great for brain and nervous system health. Foods such as blueberries, figs, plums, grapes, and eggplant are all examples. These vibrant foods are also associated with improved memory, digestion, heart health, and the delay of cellular aging. In addition to the blue and purple foods we can’t forget the white and brown foods such as onions, cauliflower, and mushrooms. These foods also offer a powerhouse of antioxidants and they’re anti-inflammatory. Don’t discriminate, eat a rainbow and incorporate as many colors into your diet as you can.
