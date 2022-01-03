Nutrition Rainbow: Blue

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blue and purple foods are a rich source of antioxidants that are great for brain and nervous system health. Foods such as blueberries, figs, plums, grapes, and eggplant are all examples. These vibrant foods are also associated with improved memory, digestion, heart health, and the delay of cellular aging. In addition to the blue and purple foods we can’t forget the white and brown foods such as onions, cauliflower, and mushrooms. These foods also offer a powerhouse of antioxidants and they’re anti-inflammatory. Don’t discriminate, eat a rainbow and incorporate as many colors into your diet as you can.