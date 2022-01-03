Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC SHARP Workplace Discussions Training Video

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This is a training video to be used as a discussion piece for Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) training. Joint Munitions Command manages a complex munitions enterprise comprised of installations and depots where conventional munitions are produced, stored, distributed and demilitarized. This video provides an example of inappropriate workplace behavior that could take place at one of those facilities.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 832899
    VIRIN: 220301-A-YZ466-001
    PIN: 220301
    Filename: DOD_108836568
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC SHARP Workplace Discussions Training Video, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Munitions Command; Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention
    U.S. Army SHARP

