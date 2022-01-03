JMC SHARP Workplace Discussions Training Video

This is a training video to be used as a discussion piece for Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) training. Joint Munitions Command manages a complex munitions enterprise comprised of installations and depots where conventional munitions are produced, stored, distributed and demilitarized. This video provides an example of inappropriate workplace behavior that could take place at one of those facilities.
|03.01.2022
|03.01.2022 10:54
|PSA
|832899
|220301-A-YZ466-001
|220301
|DOD_108836568
|00:01:59
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|1
|1
