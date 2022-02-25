Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, informs the local community about Health Protection Condition changes, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2022. HPCON changes were based upon the number of local and national COVID-19 cases.. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 10:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832896
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108836547
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Health Protection Condition Update, by Christopher Decker, SrA Alexandria Fulton and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
