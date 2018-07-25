Bug Week Mosquitoes

MHS observes Bug Week!
Learn more about how to stay safe from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry by watching this video.
Please note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends insect repellents that have at least one of the following active ingredients:
Deet
Picaridin
IR 3535
Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus
