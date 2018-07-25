Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bug Week Mosquitoes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2018

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    MHS observes Bug Week!
    Learn more about how to stay safe from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry by watching this video.

    Please note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends insect repellents that have at least one of the following active ingredients:
    Deet
    Picaridin
    IR 3535
    Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2018
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 832892
    VIRIN: 180725-A-PO177-903
    Filename: DOD_108836477
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bug Week Mosquitoes, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA
    Bug Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT