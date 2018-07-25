Bug Week Mosquitoes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832892" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MHS observes Bug Week!

Learn more about how to stay safe from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry by watching this video.



Please note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends insect repellents that have at least one of the following active ingredients:

Deet

Picaridin

IR 3535

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus