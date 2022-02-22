91st ARS supports rapid global mobility

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, participate in an air refueling sortie over the Southwestern U.S., Feb. 22, 2022, in support of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds". The 91st ARS performs rapid, large-scale mobility operations worldwide to meet national security objectives on a global scale. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)