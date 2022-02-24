Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Officer Development School (ODS) class 22020 graduation ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    Navy Officer Development School (ODS) class 22020 graduation ceremony

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 07:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832868
    VIRIN: 220224-N-TE695-6001
    Filename: DOD_108836261
    Length: 00:19:46
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Officer Development School (ODS) class 22020 graduation ceremony, by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officer Development School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    ODS class 22020 graduation ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT