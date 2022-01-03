Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Arc Water

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    The Arc Water system is a simple, green, and expedited way to save energy, provide drinking water, and support contingencies across the world in a small agile package. The project was submitted as part of the Spark Tank 2022 competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 07:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832863
    VIRIN: 220301-F-F3253-0001
    Filename: DOD_108836226
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Arc Water, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFWERX
    SparkTank
    Spark Tank 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT