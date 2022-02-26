Tankers guide 16's over Arabian Gulf

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing conducts aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron above the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 26, 2022. The 28th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, conducted aerial refueling with six U.S. fighter aircraft in support of an exercise with a partner nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)