U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing conducts aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron above the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 26, 2022. The 28th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, conducted aerial refueling with six U.S. fighter aircraft in support of an exercise with a partner nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 07:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832862
|VIRIN:
|220226-F-ZD833-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108836221
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Tankers guide 16's over Arabian Gulf, by SSgt Jerreht Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT