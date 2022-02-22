Chief Chat- CMSgt Scott Shrier

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, shares his three C’s: contagious, courageous, and connected, during an American Forces Network – Incirlik radio interview at Incrilik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 22, 2022. Shrier serves as the principal enlisted leader to the wing commander on all matters of readiness, training, utilization, health, welfare, moral, and professional development. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)