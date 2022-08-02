Blind Spots: Female Military Perspective

Female U.S. military members discuss their experiences as women in the military at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 05:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832837
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-VR222-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108836171
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT