U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare for Exercise Cold Response 2022 by improving arctic mobility, enhancing arctic security, and strengthening allied relations. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 03:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832821
|VIRIN:
|220220-M-VL742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108836073
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Prepare for Exercise Cold Response 22, by LCpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
