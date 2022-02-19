Black Heritage flight seeks to inspire minority youth to 'Dream Big'

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Air Force Major Saji El-Amin, 99th Airlift Squadron pilot, gives the latest on the 89th Airlift Wing’s African American Heritage Flight’s stop at Memphis, Tennessee Saturday Feb. 19, 2022. El-Amin’s 15-man aircrew gave a tour of the C-37B Gulfstream 550 aircraft to aviation students and instructors with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals OBAP. The flight’s purpose was to celebrate Black history in aviation and the Air Force by flying a mission with an all-Black crew and inspire minority youth.(U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)