    Black Heritage flight seeks to inspire minority youth to 'Dream Big'

    MEMPHIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    United States Air Force Major Saji El-Amin, 99th Airlift Squadron pilot, gives the latest on the 89th Airlift Wing’s African American Heritage Flight’s stop at Memphis, Tennessee Saturday Feb. 19, 2022. El-Amin’s 15-man aircrew gave a tour of the C-37B Gulfstream 550 aircraft to aviation students and instructors with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals OBAP. The flight’s purpose was to celebrate Black history in aviation and the Air Force by flying a mission with an all-Black crew and inspire minority youth.(U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 01:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832813
    VIRIN: 220219-F-TM624-0001
    Filename: DOD_108835981
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MEMPHIS, MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Heritage flight seeks to inspire minority youth to 'Dream Big', by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviation
    Heritage Flight
    SAM Fox
    99th Airlift Squadron
    C-37B

