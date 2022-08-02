Blind Spots: Female Military Experience

Female U.S. military members stationed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, discuss their experiences as women in the military, February 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 01:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832812
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-VR222-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108835979
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT