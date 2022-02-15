Capt. Joseph Bishop, 374th Airlift Wing chief of military justice, speaks on an individual he admires for Black History Month.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 00:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|832808
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-VB704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108835969
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reflecting on Black History Month, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT