Senior Airman Patrick Huggins, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, speaks on an individual he admires for Black History Month.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 00:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|832806
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-VB704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108835967
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reflecting on Black History Month, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT