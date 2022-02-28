We honor the lives of enslaved persons by highlighting the sordid history of the LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum, NY. James LeRay de Chaumont, a wealthy landowner who built the mansion, had a grandfather who made a fortune in the Atlantic slave trade. Over 1,000 enslaved persons died on his six slave ships during the Middle Passage. Help us celebrate Black History Month as we chronicle the significant contributions of local African Americans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 23:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832797
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-AJ780-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108835834
|Length:
|00:06:53
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|WATERTOWN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How Slavery Helped Build LeRay Mansion, by SFC Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT