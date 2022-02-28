How Slavery Helped Build LeRay Mansion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We honor the lives of enslaved persons by highlighting the sordid history of the LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum, NY. James LeRay de Chaumont, a wealthy landowner who built the mansion, had a grandfather who made a fortune in the Atlantic slave trade. Over 1,000 enslaved persons died on his six slave ships during the Middle Passage. Help us celebrate Black History Month as we chronicle the significant contributions of local African Americans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)