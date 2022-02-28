Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How Slavery Helped Build LeRay Mansion

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller 

    10th Mountain Division

    We honor the lives of enslaved persons by highlighting the sordid history of the LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum, NY. James LeRay de Chaumont, a wealthy landowner who built the mansion, had a grandfather who made a fortune in the Atlantic slave trade. Over 1,000 enslaved persons died on his six slave ships during the Middle Passage. Help us celebrate Black History Month as we chronicle the significant contributions of local African Americans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 23:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832797
    VIRIN: 220228-A-AJ780-001
    Filename: DOD_108835834
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How Slavery Helped Build LeRay Mansion, by SFC Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Black History Month

    Observations

    Black/African American

    Diversity Events and Recognition

    TAGS

    slavery
    Bernardo Fuller
    American Revolution
    LeRay Mansion
    slave ship
    slave trade

