Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot Cold Weather Capabilities B-Roll Package

Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Video By Illinois Army National Guard Pfc. Destiny Medrano)