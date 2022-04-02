Airmen assigned to Suwon Air Base, South Korea, attend a virtual all-call with the Air Force's Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Brown Jr., and Chief Master Sergeant, JoAnn Bass, on February 4, 2022, at Suwon Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 20:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832761
|VIRIN:
|220204-A-KQ073-427
|Filename:
|DOD_108835554
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Air Force Pacific All-Call, by PFC Valesia Gaines and SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT