    U.S. Air Force Pacific All-Call

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.04.2022

    Video by Pfc. Valesia Gaines and Sgt. Aimee Nordin

    AFN Humphreys

    Airmen assigned to Suwon Air Base, South Korea, attend a virtual all-call with the Air Force's Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Brown Jr., and Chief Master Sergeant, JoAnn Bass, on February 4, 2022, at Suwon Air Base.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 20:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832761
    VIRIN: 220204-A-KQ073-427
    Filename: DOD_108835554
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Air Force Pacific All-Call, by PFC Valesia Gaines and SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    south korea
    air force
    suwon air base
    all call

