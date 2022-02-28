Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aloha Minute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2022. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 20:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 832760
    VIRIN: 220228-M-SS016-1001
    Filename: DOD_108835527
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aloha Minute, by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USMC

    Marines

    Training

    MCBH

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT