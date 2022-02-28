220228-N-PS473-1304

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Garst 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    MOBILE, Ala. (Feb 28, 2022) Sailor from Navy Band Southeast preform at King Felix III parade during Mobile Navy Week, Feb. 28. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 

    Navy Week
    Mobile
    Navy
    Sailors
    Navy Band Southeast

