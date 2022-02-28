220228-N-PS473-1298

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





MOBILE, Ala. (Feb 28, 2022) Sailor from Navy Band Southeast preform at King Felix III parade during Mobile Navy Week, Feb. 28. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)