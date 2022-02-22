U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, participate in an air refueling sortie over the Southwestern U.S., Feb. 22, 2022, in support of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds". The 91st ARS performs rapid, large-scale mobility operations worldwide to meet national security objectives on a global scale. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832740
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-CC148-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108835376
|Length:
|00:13:09
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 91st ARS brings the Thunderbirds home, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT