    91st ARS brings the Thunderbirds home

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, participate in an air refueling sortie over the Southwestern U.S., Feb. 22, 2022, in support of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds". The 91st ARS performs rapid, large-scale mobility operations worldwide to meet national security objectives on a global scale.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832735
    VIRIN: 220222-F-CC148-1004
    Filename: DOD_108835353
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Refueling
    Thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    91st ARS
    6th ARW

