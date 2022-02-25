Instructors and students of the Combatives Level 1 course talk about expectations and completing the course on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022. This combative course is hosted by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rapoza, a Combatives Master Trainer. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832696
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-ID763-743
|Filename:
|DOD_108834927
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives Level 1 Class on Fort Bragg, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
