    Combatives Level 1 Class on Fort Bragg

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers across Fort Bragg attend the Combatives Level 1 course on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022. This combative course is hosted by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rapoza, a Combatives Master Trainer. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832690
    VIRIN: 220225-A-ID763-886
    Filename: DOD_108834855
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatives Level 1 Class on Fort Bragg, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combatives
    Fort Bragg
    2nd SFAB

