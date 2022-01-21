Master Sgt. Leigh gives his farewell speech to 311th ESC, after 36 years of service in the US Army.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 15:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|832687
|VIRIN:
|220121-A-PK275-535
|Filename:
|DOD_108834715
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FAREWELL, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT