    FAREWELL

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Master Sgt. Leigh gives his farewell speech to 311th ESC, after 36 years of service in the US Army.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832687
    VIRIN: 220121-A-PK275-535
    Filename: DOD_108834715
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FAREWELL, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FAREWELL

    FAREWELL speech

