    WHY I SERVE

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Sgt. Pryor, the 311th ESC Training NCO, shares his thought and experience about serving in the US Army Reserve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832682
    VIRIN: 220201-A-PK275-970
    Filename: DOD_108834698
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHY I SERVE, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WHY I SERVE

