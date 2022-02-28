This year's Flintlock exercise is located at the AILCT site with its multiple training venues near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Feb. 14-28, 2022. Flintlock highlights how each participating nation has a stake in the successful outcome of Flintlock 2022, which will strengthen each nation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832677
|VIRIN:
|220227-A-CQ437-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108834653
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Language:
|French
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flintlock 22 AILCT video, by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
