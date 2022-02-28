Flintlock 22 AILCT video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year's Flintlock exercise is located at the AILCT site with its multiple training venues near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Feb. 14-28, 2022. Flintlock highlights how each participating nation has a stake in the successful outcome of Flintlock 2022, which will strengthen each nation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)