    Flintlock 22 AILCT video

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Timothee Buangala 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    This year's Flintlock exercise is located at the AILCT site with its multiple training venues near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Feb. 14-28, 2022. Flintlock highlights how each participating nation has a stake in the successful outcome of Flintlock 2022, which will strengthen each nation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832677
    VIRIN: 220227-A-CQ437-1001
    Filename: DOD_108834653
    Length: 00:01:31
    Language: French
    Location: CI

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    training
    Flintlock
    Côte d'Ivoire

