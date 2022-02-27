U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division 1st Brigade deploys to Europe

U.S. Army service members assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations, from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 27, 2022. Col. Peter J. Moon, commander of the 1st ABCT, 3rd ID, describes the unit's mission to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. The armored brigade recently completed a nine-month deployment supporting U.S. allies and partners in the Pacific. The 3rd ID Soldiers deploying represent the U.S. commitment to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty and respect for the international rules-based order.
