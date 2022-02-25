Women's Initiative Team - Award Winner Interviews

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of the 2022 Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium, the Women's Initiative Team would like to highlight some of this year's award recipients. Lt. Col. Kelli Moon and Maj. Tawny Gardner, a few of this year's WIT award winners, come forward and talk about what this accomplishment means to them.