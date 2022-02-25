Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Initiative Team - Award Winner Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    As part of the 2022 Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium, the Women's Initiative Team would like to highlight some of this year's award recipients. Lt. Col. Kelli Moon and Maj. Tawny Gardner, a few of this year's WIT award winners, come forward and talk about what this accomplishment means to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832663
    VIRIN: 220225-F-MH340-1001
    Filename: DOD_108834261
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Initiative Team - Award Winner Interviews, by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    WIT
    inclusion
    Women's Initiative Team
    Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT