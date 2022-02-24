Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general for 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command offers special recognition to African American Soldiers and civilians who have contributed in countless ways to make the United States the greatest country in the world. African Americans continue to serve with distinction at all echelons of government and continue to shape the culture and future of the United States Army.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 11:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832659
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-FJ565-278
|Filename:
|DOD_108834227
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 20th CBRNE Command Black History Month, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT