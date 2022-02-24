20th CBRNE Command Black History Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general for 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command offers special recognition to African American Soldiers and civilians who have contributed in countless ways to make the United States the greatest country in the world. African Americans continue to serve with distinction at all echelons of government and continue to shape the culture and future of the United States Army.