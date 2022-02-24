Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th CBRNE Command Black History Month

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general for 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command offers special recognition to African American Soldiers and civilians who have contributed in countless ways to make the United States the greatest country in the world. African Americans continue to serve with distinction at all echelons of government and continue to shape the culture and future of the United States Army.

