Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a general quarters drill on the flight deck during a fast cruise at Newport News Shipyard (NNS) in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2022. Ford is in port at NNS executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)
|02.24.2022
|02.28.2022 11:51
|Video Productions
|832658
|220225-N-HJ055-1001
|DOD_108834210
|00:00:52
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|2
|2
This work, GRF Fast Cruise Hype Video, by SN Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
