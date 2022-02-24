Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Fast Cruise Hype Video

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Seaman Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a general quarters drill on the flight deck during a fast cruise at Newport News Shipyard (NNS) in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2022. Ford is in port at NNS executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    This work, GRF Fast Cruise Hype Video, by SN Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GQ
    UNDERWAY
    YARD
    PIA
    FAST CRUISE
    CVN78

