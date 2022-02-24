GRF Fast Cruise Hype Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a general quarters drill on the flight deck during a fast cruise at Newport News Shipyard (NNS) in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2022. Ford is in port at NNS executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)