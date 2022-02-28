The Color of Courage: The 93rd Infantry Division

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 93rd Infantry Division formed on Nov. 23, 1917, and consisted of the 369th, 370th, 371st, and 372nd Infantry Regiments. Three of the four regiments held National Guard lineage, including the 369th, formerly known as the 15th New York Infantry Regiment; the 370th, formerly the 8th Illinois Infantry Regiment; the 372nd, formerly two National Guard battalions from D.C. and Ohio, and a third battalion composed of National Guard companies from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, and Tennessee; and lastly, the 371st Infantry Regiment, which was composed mostly of draftees from South Carolina. Under the racially segregated force structure of the U.S. Army, these units were entirely composed of black Soldiers but commanded by white officers. The 370th represented an unusual exception because most of its officers were black. The story of the 93ID as a National Guard Division attests to the fortitude and resilience of Citizen-Soldiers in the face of rapid mobilization and deployment, sustained and intense combat operations, organizational uncertainty, and rampant discrimination. Despite these adverse and isolating conditions, the Citizen-Soldiers of the 93ID maintained a shared experience and common identity during and after the war. The National Guardsmen of the 93rd Infantry Division and the communities that supported them represented, as historian Chad Williams called, “Torchbearers of Democracy.” Their legacy endures to this day.