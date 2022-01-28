Soldiers from the 98th Training Division competed in the Best Warrior Competition. The competition included everything from map reading to obstacle courses to a military board. A Soldier of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and a Drill Sergeant of the Year were selected at the end of the competition. The winners will go on to represent the 98th Training Division at the 108th Training Command's Best Warrior Competition in April at Fort Hunter Leggitt, California.
Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 10:46
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|832643
VIRIN:
|220128-A-ZG886-295
Filename:
|DOD_108833979
Length:
|00:01:37
Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
Downloads:
|4
High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 98th Training Division chooses Best Warrior, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
