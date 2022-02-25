SCANG 75th Anniversary Video (part one)

Seventy five years ago, the South Carolina Air National Guard was born. Over the next year the SCANG is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary with special lookbacks at the people and events that made the SCANG the premier unit it is today. This video covers the first 25 years of the SCANG beginning with the unit’s first muster on December 9, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 09:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|832642
|VIRIN:
|220225-Z-QX261-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108833924
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
