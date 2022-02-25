Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCANG 75th Anniversary Video (part one)

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by 1st Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Seventy five years ago, the South Carolina Air National Guard was born. Over the next year the SCANG is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary with special lookbacks at the people and events that made the SCANG the premier unit it is today. This video covers the first 25 years of the SCANG beginning with the unit’s first muster on December 9, 1946. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Fighting Falcon
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard

