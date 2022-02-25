Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Antonio Electromagnetic Defence Briefing and 5G Initiative 2022 502d SA-EMD JBSA

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Richard Kaulfers 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    First San Antonio Electromagnetic Defence initiative briefing of 2022, hosted by 502d Air Base Wing - Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

    Subject Matter Experts, Keynote Speakers include:
    DOE, John Ostrich
    EPRI, Josh Butterfield, P.E. and Rand Horton, Ph.D, P.E.
    Genesis Systems, Steve Kwast and Dr. David Stuckenberg
    5G Telemedicine and Medical Training, Dr. Paul Young, MD, MPH, MSS, FAsMA

    TAGS

    EMP
    Telemed
    5G
    SA-EMD

