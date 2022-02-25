First San Antonio Electromagnetic Defence initiative briefing of 2022, hosted by 502d Air Base Wing - Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
Subject Matter Experts, Keynote Speakers include:
DOE, John Ostrich
EPRI, Josh Butterfield, P.E. and Rand Horton, Ph.D, P.E.
Genesis Systems, Steve Kwast and Dr. David Stuckenberg
5G Telemedicine and Medical Training, Dr. Paul Young, MD, MPH, MSS, FAsMA
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 08:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832639
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-DO473-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108833903
|Length:
|00:50:19
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, San Antonio Electromagnetic Defence Briefing and 5G Initiative 2022 502d SA-EMD JBSA, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT