B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., arrive at RAF Fairford, England, in support of the Bomber Task Force on Feb. 10, 2022. Four B-52s will operate from RAF Fairford during the deployment to integrate with U.S. and allied military forces in support of their European allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832638
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-CD213-2010
|Filename:
|DOD_108833899
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 69th EBS: Middle East, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
