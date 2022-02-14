69th EBS: Middle East

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., arrive at RAF Fairford, England, in support of the Bomber Task Force on Feb. 10, 2022. Four B-52s will operate from RAF Fairford during the deployment to integrate with U.S. and allied military forces in support of their European allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)