    69th EBS: Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., arrive at RAF Fairford, England, in support of the Bomber Task Force on Feb. 10, 2022. Four B-52s will operate from RAF Fairford during the deployment to integrate with U.S. and allied military forces in support of their European allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832638
    VIRIN: 220214-F-CD213-2010
    Filename: DOD_108833899
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    NATO
    USAFE
    USAF
    NATOSupport
    PartnerStrong
    WeAreNATO

