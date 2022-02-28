B-Roll Package KC-135 Refuel and Maintenance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832635" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 100th Logistics Squadron perform maintenance on and refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing. Petroleum, oil and lubricant includes three sections: operational, fuels information service center, and fuels environmental safety office. POL utilize R-11 fuel trucks to transfer fuel to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).