    B-Roll Package KC-135 Refuel and Maintenance

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 100th Logistics Squadron perform maintenance on and refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing. Petroleum, oil and lubricant includes three sections: operational, fuels information service center, and fuels environmental safety office. POL utilize R-11 fuel trucks to transfer fuel to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 08:58
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220828-F-NR913-0001
    Location: ENG, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package KC-135 Refuel and Maintenance, by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Bloody Hundredth

