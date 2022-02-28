U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 100th Logistics Squadron perform maintenance on and refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing. Petroleum, oil and lubricant includes three sections: operational, fuels information service center, and fuels environmental safety office. POL utilize R-11 fuel trucks to transfer fuel to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 08:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832635
|VIRIN:
|220828-F-NR913-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108833889
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Package KC-135 Refuel and Maintenance, by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT