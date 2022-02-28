U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform routine maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2022. The 100th ARW, the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, conducts air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 08:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832634
|VIRIN:
|220828-F-NR913-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108833887
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall: Airmen, by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT