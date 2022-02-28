Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall: Airmen

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform routine maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2022. The 100th ARW, the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, conducts air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832634
    VIRIN: 220828-F-NR913-0002
    Filename: DOD_108833887
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall: Airmen, by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Aircraft
    Air Force
    Team Mildenhall

