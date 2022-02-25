Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th Air Refueling Wing KC 135 cock pit b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of a KC-135 Stratotanker cockpit during a refueling mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 03:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832622
    VIRIN: 220225-F-FY723-829
    Filename: DOD_108833753
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing KC 135 cock pit b-roll, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT